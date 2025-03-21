Kano Increases Salaries Of Tertiary Institution Staff

Share

The Kano State Government has approved a 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increase for academic and non-academic staff of tertiary institutions, effective March.

The Commissioner for Information Abdullahi Waiya confirmed this on Thursday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Kano.

Waiya said the decision recognises the crucial role staff play in advancing the state’s educational sector and its overall development.

He added that the salary adjustment underscores the government’s commitment to bettering workers’ conditions and supporting its broader educational reform agenda.

The commissioner also disclosed that the council approved N3.3 billion for the execution of various developmental projects across the state.

He said N148.9 million was allocated for maintaining the School of Technology road network by the Kano Road Maintenance Agency (KARMA).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

