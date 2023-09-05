Kano: IGP Orders Probe Of Cadet’s Death

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has set up a seven-man panel of enquiry to investigate the death of a young cadet, Sulaiman Jika.

New Telegraph reports that Jika died last Friday, September 1 at the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the panel will be headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Abiodun Alabi, who is in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja.

He further stated that the panel has a mandate to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death.

The police chief is alleged to have given the panel four days to produce a thorough report outlining its findings as well as recommendations.

The statement reads, “In response to the tragic incident at the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State, where a promising young cadet, Sulaiman Jika, lost his life, on Friday, 1st of September, 2023.

“The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has set up a 7-man Panel of Inquiry on Monday 4th September, 2023, headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, DIG Abiodun Alabi, FDC, with a mandate to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death

“The IGP has set a deadline of 4 days for the panel to furnish a comprehensive report detailing its findings and recommendations.

“Other members of the panel include the AIG Training and Development, AIG Oyeyemi Oyediran; Force Medical Officer, CP Garba Emmanuel Nzukwen; CP Homicide FCID, CP Fom Pam Joseph, psc(+); CP Training POLAC, CP Patrick Edung; representative of the CP Legal as the secretary, and the Principal Staff Officer II to the IGP, ACP Idris Abubakar.

“Furthermore, the IGP extends his heartfelt condolences and commiserations to the family and relations of Sulaiman Jika and the academy community, during this trying time, assuring that he is deeply empathetic to their pains and loss; and that the Force would do the needful to ensure justice is done in the case.”