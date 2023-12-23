Kano: Housewife In Police Custody Over Murder

Hafsat Surajo, a 24-year-old housewife has been arrested by the Police in Kano State on suspicion of fatally stabbing her domestic help, Nafi’u Hafiz with a knife.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at Unguwa Uku in the Taurani Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Speaking on the development on Friday, CP Hussaini Gumel, the Commissioner of Police said the deceased brother said he learned on December 21 that his brother Nafi’u Hafiz had passed away through a phone call he had received from Daiyanu Abdullahi of Unguwa Uku, Kano.

He added that the brother discovered multiple injuries on various portions of the deceased’s body, which he believed to be knife stabs when he arrived at the Unguwa Uku residence.

According to the police commissioner, an inquiry resulted in the major suspect, a housewife named Hafsat Surajo, being taken into custody in the deceased’s home.

He claimed that the suspect admitted to stabbing the victim in multiple places throughout his body by himself.

“Her husband, one Dayyabu Abdullahi of the same address, and their gateman, Malam Adamu, were arrested for aiding, packaging and concealing the dead body to give cover up for the culpable homicide,” Gumel stated.