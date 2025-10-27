Kano Hisbah, Sharia Police Thwart Same Sex Marriage Ceremony, Arrest 25

The Kano State Hisbah Office has successfully truncated an attempted same sex marriage ceremony in the city and whisked away 25 persons linked to the events.

Hisbah confirmed the arrest of the 25 young men and women for allegedly organising an event linked to an attempted same sex marriage at an event center in Hotoro Bypass, Tarauni Local Government Area of the state on Saturday Night.

The Deputy Commander General (Special Operations) of the Board, Sheikh Dr Mujahid Aminuddeen Abubakar, while confirming the arrest, said that the suspects were apprehended following an Intelligence tip-off from a concerned residents.

He said the Intelligence, indicated that one Abubakar Idris was allegedly planning to tie the knot with another young man. Dr Mujahid explained that Hisbah operatives stormed the venue and discovered a party in progress under dim lighting conditions.

He noted that, on arrival, Hisbah personnel found a gathering of young men and women engaging in what appeared to be a marriage Jahid explained that, 25 individuals were arrested 18 men, referred to as ’yan daudu, and seven women from various areas, including Sheka, Yar Gaya, and Kofar Nasarawa.

He added that all suspects are currently in Hisbah custody and will be charged to court after investigations are completed.

The deputy commander appealed to parents and guardians to instill sound moral values in their children and urged the public to report suspicious activities to Hisbah or other relevant authorities. Dr Mujahid reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring a morally upright society maintaining Kano State’s reputation as a community guided by discipline and Islamic principles.