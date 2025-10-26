Kano Hisbah Sharia Police Foil Same-Sex Marriage, Arrest 25 Suspects

The Kano State Hisbah Board has foiled an alleged same-sex marriage ceremony in the city and arrested 25 persons linked to the event.

The suspects, comprising 18 men, identified as ’yan daudu and 7 women, were apprehended on Saturday night at an event centre located along Hotoro Bypass in Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the arrest, the Deputy Commander General (Special Operations) of the Hisbah Board, Sheikh Dr. Mujahid Aminuddeen Abubakar, said the operation followed an intelligence tip-off from concerned residents about a planned same-sex wedding between one Abubakar Idris and another unidentified young man.

Dr. Mujahid explained that Hisbah operatives stormed the venue and discovered a party in progress under dim lighting conditions, where young men and women were gathered in what appeared to be a wedding ceremony.

“On arrival, our personnel found a gathering of young men and women engaging in suspicious activities suggestive of a marriage event. Following our investigation at the scene, 25 individuals were arrested, 18 males and 7 females from various areas, including Sheka, Yar Gaya, and Kofar Nasarawa,” he stated.

The Hisbah chief added that all suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

He appealed to parents and guardians to instill moral discipline in their children and urged residents to report any activities that violate Islamic values or public morality.

Dr. Mujahid reaffirmed the commitment of the Hisbah Board to promoting a morally upright society and upholding the Islamic principles that guide Kano State’s cultural and religious values.