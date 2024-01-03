Kano Hisbah Seizes Truck Carrying 24,000 Bottles Of Beer

The Kano State Hisbah Board has said that a truck carrying over 24,000 bottles of different alcoholic beverages has been seized from smugglers.

Announcing the development at the board’s headquarters on Tuesday night, the board’s Director General, Alhaji Abba Sufi, detailed that the alcoholic beverages were confiscated from smugglers at midnight.

“The truck containing over 24,000 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages was confiscated from smugglers along Zaria Road at midnight,” Sufi said.

He highlighted that the state’s Hisbah officials have been vigilant in maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against the smuggling of alcohol and other intoxicating drugs into the state through its neighboring state borders.

The DG praised the Hisbah operatives for working with stakeholders in the fight against alcohol smuggling into the state, in keeping with the state’s implementation of Sharia law.

The truck driver and two other people were also taken into custody, according to the acting Assistant Commander General of the board’s Intelligent Crimes Dispatch Unit, Fu’ad Dorayi.