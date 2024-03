The Commander General of Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Dauurawa has resigned.

The Hisba CG announced his resignation in a two-minute fifty-three-second viral video, recorded on March, 1st, 2024, in Kaduna where he is presently attending a retreat by the State Assembly.

Our Correspondent reports that Daurawa in the video said that he has tried his best to uphold the morality of the Kano people including TikTokers but to no avail.