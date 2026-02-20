Kano Hisbah Arrests 9 For Allegedly Eating In Public

The Kano State Hisbah Board yesterday confirmed the arrest of nine Muslims for allegedly eating in public on Wednesday, the first day of Ramadan. Deputy Commander Mujahid Aminudeen said the suspects include two women and seven men.

According to him, they were arrested after being seen eating food in broad daylight, contrary to the rules of fasting. “We arrested them and they are with us, where we will teach them the importance of fasting, how to pray and read the Qur’an, and how to become good Muslims,” Aminudeen said.

However, he did not disclose when the arrested individuals will be released. Kano, a predominantly Muslim state, operates Islamic law alongside Nigeria’s civil laws. Each Ramadan, Hisbah officials monitor food outlets and markets to ensure compliance with fasting regulations.