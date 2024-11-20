Kano Headmasters Urge Gov To Focus More On Education

Share

Parents and teachers in Kano State have appealed to Governor Abba Yusuf to give the education sector a priority.

They told the journalists assessing the projects executed by the Ministry of Education under the State of Emergency that more classrooms and teaching materials were needed.

The Headmaster of Hotoro South Special Primary School in the Nasarawa Local Government Area Habibu Sani asked for the general renovation of his school.

He also urged the state government to provide furniture for the 1,432 pupils, most of whom, he said, are receiving lessons on bare floors.

Sani said: “As you can see, most of the classrooms of this school don’t have desks and chairs which compels the pupils to receive their lessons on bare floors.

“I am appealing to the government to, under the ongoing State of Emergency declared in the education sector; provide furniture for the pupils, to enable them to receive their lessons comfortably.”

The Headmaster of Sabon Layi Primary School in Bichi in the Bichi Local Government Area Auwal Baduku lamented the absence of some necessary facilities in the school.

According to him, the school lacks furniture. He also said the school is facing an acute shortage of teachers as the only 39 teaching staff (both permanent, temporary and casual) handles 18 classrooms on the basis of one teacher per three classrooms.

Share

Please follow and like us: