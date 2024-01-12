Kano Guber Victory: Ajadi Commends S’Court For Upholding Justice

…Felicitates Yusuf, Kwankwaso, Ors

Following the affirmation of the March 18, 2023 election of the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuff, by the Supreme Court on Friday, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has commended the Apex Court for upholding justice and saving the country’s democracy.

A five-member panel of the Court held that the tribunal and the Court of Appeal erred by sacking Yusuf, candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), as governor of the state. The Justices had reserved judgment after hearing the appeals filed by the opposition party to that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on December 21, 2023.

Felicitating Governor Abba Yusuf on his victory, Ajadi, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said that “the victory is a well deserved one and a good development for Kano State”, adding that, “the Supreme Court with its decision has saved our democracy.

“We know all along that the wishes of millions of Kano voters will be upheld. I thank our supporters nationwide for their peaceful conduct in the face of provocation by the All Progressives Congress, (APC) which wanted to take victory through the backdoor.

“I now call on Governor Abba Yusuf to continue his good work for the progress of Kano State. I also felicitate our leaders led by Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, for their maturity, and peaceful conduct while the case lasted. We thank God for the victory and NNPP will from now on go from leap to leap”, Ajadi said.

It could be recalled that In March 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Yusuf as the winner of the Kano governorship election, scoring 1,019,602 votes to defeat Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 890,705 votes. In September, the Kano governorship election petition tribunal sacked Yusuf as governor of the state.

The tribunal deducted 165,663 votes from the 1,019,602 recorded for Yusuf because the ballot papers were not stamped, signed and dated as required by law. The tribunal then declared Gawuna as the winner of the election.

Displeased with the verdict, the NNPP and its candidate challenged the judgment at the appellate court, and on November 17, 2023, the Court of Appeal upheld the tribunal’s verdict and added that Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP when he contested the election.

However, controversy trailed the verdict days later when a certified true copy (CTC) of the appeal court judgment surfaced, contradicting the November 17 ruling.

The copy of the judgment ruled against and in favour of the NNPP candidate simultaneously elicited outrage on social media platforms and the streets. The appeal court issued a statement blaming “clerical error” for the contradictions or discrepancies.