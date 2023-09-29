Kano Guber Tribunal Verdict Threat to Peace –Udensi

The Governorship Election Tribunal in Kano State recently sacked the incumbent, Abba Yusuf, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). In this interview, Head of Mission, Pan African Women Projects, Dr (Mrs) Eno Udensi, faults the verdict of the tribunal. She tells ONWUKA NZESHI that such judgement could trigger violence and place women and children in harm’s way

You are part of the coalition kicking against the verdict of the governorship election tribunal in Kano State. What exactly does your organisation do?

The Pan African Women Projects is an international Non- Governmental Organisation of women, youth and the less privileged. Our primary goal is to promote good governance, democracy and sustainable development in Africa. One of our projects is on good governance, which is why we engage in election observation across Africa. In the 2023 elections, we were here in Nigeria and recently in June, we were also on Sierra Leone, and next week, we are going to Liberia for the elections in that country.

We don’t just observe elections, we also go into what we call sensitisation and advocacy. We do training for women, party agents and ad hoc staff of election management bodies. We sensitise women and youths to promote credible elections. We try to make them understand that there is no need to sell their votes. We train them to extend the same knowledge to their families too by encouraging them to go out and vote and ensure that their votes count. We also speak to the youths to shun violence and thuggery. These are the things we do.

What is your stake in the governorship election in Kano State?

Like I said in an earlier interview, the women in Kano wrote to us and said we should intervene because they don’t know where they will run to if what is happening degenerates into a violent conflict. They said we should plead with the government of Nigeria to nip the crisis in the bud because they don’t have any other place except Kano.

But thank God, we have an amiable First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, who has been a leader and who knows what women stand for in the society. We want to appeal to her to speak to her husband, President Bola Tinubu and his colleagues in government to tell the judiciary to allow justice prevail in Kano State.

What is exactly the problem in Kano?

We were there during the election and we saw that the NNPP won the election. They did not just win, they won with a huge margin of over 100,000 votes. Why would the tribunal just wake up one day and say that the NNPP candidate lost the election to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)? So, this is why we are crying out through the media for the Federal Government to intervene on the matter.

Why are you crying to the Federal Government when the judiciary is supposed to be an independent entity expected to deliver sound judgement without external influence?

Yes, the judiciary is an independent entity. In fact, the judiciary is supposed to be seen as the last hope of the common man. But from what we are seeing now, that is not the case and that is why the women are crying. The women are afraid that if justice is not done, Kano is going to go into a huge violence and they are going to lose their families.

They have nowhere to run to in such a chaotic situation. Kano has been a peaceful place for some time now and they don’t want this kind of election matter to bring problems to them. Now, a curfew has been imposed on the city and many of the women are working in different places and the curfew has affected them. They can’t go to work. Many of them can’t even go to the market. They are scared

The tribunal avoided the open court and delivered its judgement via zoom. What does that tell you?

This is what we are talking about; lack of transparency. I’m not a lawyer but I think there was no transparency in the judgement. I don’t know whether it is legal and constitutional for the tribunal to deliver its judgement via zoom or any other online platform.

I think we need to consult our legal department to tell us the implications of delivering such a judgement via zoom. I remember that the tribunal we monitored here in Abuja did not initially allow the media to go into the court, so why would they be delivering judgement via zoom?

Beyond the process of delivering the judgement, do you have any other grouse with the tribunal?

There is another part people are not seeing. This very judgement that they delivered has discredited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because the tribunal is saying that the result INEC declared was fake. They are asking INEC, where did you get the result from?

As observers, members of the civil society, media and everybody that was at the Kano Collation Centre, INEC told us that the results were from the field. The Returning Officer announced the results after collating what they got from the electoral officers, who conducted the election in the 44 local government areas of the state. Is the tribunal now saying that everything INEC said earlier was a lie?

You said that you monitor elections in other African countries, how would you compare our system with those of South Africa, Liberia or Sierra Leone?

In fairness to INEC, besides the South African Electoral Commission which is more digitalised, there is no other country in Africa that has an advanced electoral system like Nigeria. In South Africa, you don’t need what we call Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) here. You can vote with your Identity Cards or international passport, which are already in the system. This is what we are proposing here. You can even go to an ATM and vote. Now, in the other African countries such as those within ECOWAS, INEC is ahead of all of them.

In fact, our INEC is like a grandfather to its counterparts in these other countries because it has gone far beyond them. We were in Sierra Leone in June and we saw what they did there. INEC is ahead of them in terms of preparation, training of ad hoc staff and general performance. Look at the current situation where INEC is preparing for some off-season elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states; they have started the online recruitment of ad hoc staff and those interested are going online to fill the application forms. Now, they are going to shortlist those qualified for the job, invite them, train them and they’ll be on the field.

During elections, INEC conducts its result collation process- es as transparently as possible. The electoral officers come with the results and present them officially before the full glare of everybody. They present it according to the local government areas and the results are displayed on the screen. However, in Sierra Leone, they have what is called a Tallying Centre; it’s just like our Collation Centre, but the process didn’t appear as transparent as one had expected it. So, we wanted to know where they learnt the process they were using. We also asked why they didn’t want to allow the media to enter their Tallying Centre.

That’s why I said that outside South Africa that has improved in technology, INEC deserves some applause because of the innovations they have brought into the electoral process. You will recall how the process was before the introduction of Card Readers and when the Card Readers were no longer giving us satisfactory results, we screamed and INEC moved to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) which is difficult to manipulate. So. you can see that INEC has actually laid the foundation for credible elections. The problem we are still having in Nigeria is the political class and the judiciary. Now, it is no more the problem of INEC. You can see what is happening in Kano State.