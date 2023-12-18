Kano Guber: Supreme Court To Commence Hearing Thursday

The Supreme Court has fixed Thursday, December 21 for a hearing over the Kano State Governorship Election Petition.

This was contained in a notice to both parties by the Apex Court.

It would be recalled that On November 17, the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the election petition tribunal, which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, winner.

The three-member panel of the appeal court dismissed the appeal filed by Governor Yusuf based on his membership status in his party.

Confusion, however, ensued on Tuesday, November 21 when the CTC of the court judgement which surfaced four days after the judgment had been delivered showed contradictions in the conclusions.

In the lead judgement delivered by Justice Moore Adumein, the judge held in one of the concluding paragraphs on Page 68, “I will conclude by stating that the live issues in this appeal are hereby resolved in favour of the 1st respondent and against the appellant.”

Dissatisfied with the judgement, the New Nigeria Peoples Party filed its notice of appeal before the Supreme Court to challenge the November 17 judgement of the Court of Appeal which upheld the decision of the Election Petition Tribunal, sacking Governor Abba Yusuf and declared Dr Nasiru Gawuna, of the All Progressives Congress, APC as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

In the notice of appeal dated Nov. 22nd and filed by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Gboyega Awomolo leading seven other senior advocates and 10 other lawyers, the NNPP listed 10 grounds for challenging the appeal

The party challenged “the entire judgment of the Court of Appeal save and except the conclusion and orders at page 67 of the duly Certified True Copy, CTC including the order as to cost favourable to the appellant.”

Listed as respondents in the notice of appeal are Governor Abba Yusuf, the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).