Kano Guber: Sheikh Bauchi Writes CJN, Warns Judiciary Not To Set Nigeria On Fire

A prominent Islamic scholar and the Leader of the Tijjaniyyah sect in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has written a letter of caution to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola on Kano State governorship election petition pending before the Supreme Court.

Sheikh Bauchi in the letter urged the apex court not to do anything that would jeopardize peace in the state, saying from all indications, the people of Kano State elected Architect Kabiru Yusuf to lead them.

The fiery Islamic scholar in the letter stated that the Supreme Court should as a matter of justice and the need to preserve peace allow the will of the people of the state to stand.

He maintained that anything short of this would be an open invitation to chaos and anarchy which the current security architecture in the country would not be able to contain.

“I write to express my concern over the recent ruling of the Court of Appeal regarding the Kano State governorship election petition case,”he wrote just as he explained the Importance of the state to the socio-economic wellbeing of the North.

He added further that “I write to reiterate that the proceedings of the Court of Appeal should be administered with utmost fairness and justice without fear or favour against the will of the people explicitly expressed through their civil rights so that they might not feel their votes have been stolen or swept away.”

While maintaining that his views are aggregate expression of popular views of all Nigerians, he called on the CJN and other operators of the nation’s judiciary not to ignite the country in unwarranted crisis.