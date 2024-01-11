Kano Guber: Police Assure Residents Of Safety Ahead Of S’Court Ruling

The Kano State Police Command on Thursday said it is ready to put an end to any unrest that might occur after Friday’s Supreme Court ruling in the appeal filed by New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and its candidate, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against the Appeal Court’s decision that sacked him.

This is as the command assured residents have been reassured by the police that they will be safe before, during, and after the ruling of the Supreme Court on the governorship elections.

Hussaini Gumel, the Commissioner of Police, gave the assurance during interactive meetings with the media at his Kano headquarters.

According to Gumel, the command has put security measures in place so that locals can continue operating their lawful enterprises without fear of threats to their lives or property.

He said, “We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security at all flashpoints, including political party offices, the State Government House, INEC HQ, banks and commercial areas, mosques, churches, recreation centres and motor parks before, during and after the judgement.

“I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of the state to go about freely with their daily activities without threat to lives and property,” the commissioner said.

He said that armed security guards would be stationed in all designated high-risk areas to guarantee that they carry out their physical security and surveillance responsibilities both during and after the Supreme Court ruling.