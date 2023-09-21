Kano Guber: Oguntoyinbo Expresses Confidence In Appeal Court

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has described the Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal that nullified the election of Abba Kabir Yusuf as Governor of Kano State as a huge joke and a pure miscarriage of justice.

Ajadi who was the NNPP Governorship Candidate in Ogun State in the last governorship election said the judgement cannot stand the test of time as according to him , it will be upturned by the Court of Appeal.

In a statement he signed and made available to journalists on Thursday, Ajadi said the Tribunal’s judgment was nothing but a miscarriage of Justice.

According to him, “The judgment is a huge joke. Abba Yusuf was given the mandate to govern Kano state by the people of Kano state willingly and it is only the people that can withdraw such mandate from him. The will of the people will prevail at the end of the day.

“The reported judgment nullified the free, credible, and globally acclaimed fair election of our Governorship Candidate, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf, and brazenly awarded the election to the APC Candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

“The Tribunal arrived at this unjust judgment by unfairly subtracting 165,663 votes from the Governor’s tally in order to enable it to unfairly award the election result to the Candidate of the ruling APC. In doing so the Tribunal obviously affirms its belief that the vote tally of the APC Candidate was sacrosanct.

“Our party, the NNPP has about 26 members in the House of Assembly while APC has 14. Their elections were conducted on the same day as the governorship election. The party won in almost all the local government areas of the state. So where has the Tribunal derived the victory it gives to the APC Candidate”?, Oguntoyinbo queried

Oguntoyinbo called on the people of Kano and Nigerians in general to remain calm and be law abiding saying the judgement will be reversed at the Court of Appeal.

He also called on Governor Abba Yusuf to be calm and continue with his good works, saying the people of Kano State are solidly behind him.

He said NNPP as a party is not disturbed by the judgment because according to him, ” everybody is aware that NNPP is the leading political party in Kano and that the judgment is temporary”.

He expressed his unalloyed support to the leader of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, and praised him for the mature way he has been piloting the affairs of the party.