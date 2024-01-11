Kano Guber Judgment: Don’t Be Swayed By APC’s Blackmail, NNPP Urges S’Court Justices

As the Apex Court in Nigeria prepares to deliver its judgment on Friday, in the appeal filed by the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) against the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the election of Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the NNPP has urged the Justices of the Court not to be swayed by the actions of the Kano APC Leaders who have been distributing souvenirs in anticipation of victory.

According to a release issued by the party and signed by its Acting National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, NNPP said reports from Kano state showed that leaders of the APC in the state have been distributing souvenirs like clothes, T-shirts among others in anticipation of their ‘victory’ at the Apex Court.

The party however noted that it is the standard norm all over the world that when a matter is before the judiciary, no party in the suit should do anything to influence the outcome by whatever means.

The party reiterated its unflinching confidence in the ability of the Supreme Court to dispense justice, noting that all the issues before the Court are matters that have at various times been decided in favour of the NNPP position, asking “why the APC is heating up the polity”.

The party stressed that: “Without doubt, this action by the APC is tantamount to harassment and blackmail of the judiciary, and this act should be roundly condemned by all lovers of democracy and the rule of law.

“It is the view of the NNPP that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leader of the APC in Nigeria should call his party leaders in Kano state to order. As a matter of fact, the desperation of the APC leaders in Kano state has reached a crescendo and if not checked, could plunge the state, Northern Nigeria, and the entire country into a crisis of monumental proportion.

“It is very visible, even to the blind, that the APC was roundly defeated by the NNPP in Kano state in the last general elections and that the APC was only trying to get through the back door what it failed to get through the ballot box.

“The facts are there for all to see. It is on record that NNPP trounced the APC in all the five elections conducted in Kano state in the 2023 general elections. So why are they so particular about the governorship seat? Ali asked.

He further declared that “From our findings, the Justices in the Supreme Court are men and women of courage and impeccable character that have the fear of God in their hearts and are focussed on dispensing justice and upholding the rule of law.

Perhaps it has become pertinent to remind the APC in Kano state that if the former party in Government had behaved the way the APC in Kano is behaving, democracy would have long been dead and buried in Nigeria.

“We assure the vast majority of Kano people who are in love with the man to whom they freely gave their mandate, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Executive Governor of Kano State, that nothing will happen to the mandate they freely gave to him on March 18, 2023.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will continue to discharge the duties and responsibilities of his office to the best of his abilities and for the maximum benefit to the good people of Kano State”, the NNPP Boss said.