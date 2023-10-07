Kano Guber: INEC Reprimanded Officer Who Issues Appeal Withdrawal

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has taken a drastic measure against its Kano Legal Officer who issued a withdrawal letter in the Kano Governorship Elections Appeal.

The Commission National Commissioner and Chairman, of the Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said in a release issued to Newsmen that the Letter issued was not authorized and it has since been withdrawn.

He said, “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to media reports based on a letter written by the Legal Officer of our Kano State office indicating that the Commission had withdrawn from the appeal process in the ongoing Kano Governorship election petition case.”

“We wish to state categorically that the letter was not authorized. It has since been withdrawn and the officer reprimanded.”

Sam urged the public to discount the insinuation that the Commission has withdrawn from the case or even worse abandoned the appeal.

“We wish to state categorically that where litigants join INEC in a case, the Commission is under obligation to respond accordingly. We have therefore instructed our lawyers to proceed in line with the extant policy of the Commission. The policy has not changed.”