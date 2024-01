The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja on Friday affirmed Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf as the duly elected Governor of Kano State.

Abba Kabir’s victory in the 2023 Governorship election was challenged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in Kano, Alh Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

However, the ruling this Friday has put to rest, months of political and judicial battle between the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and APC in the State.