Kano Guber Election: SSG Testifies, Insists NNPP Won

The Secretary to the Kano State Government, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi has said that after pooling the highest in the last gubernatorial election in Kano, the candidate of his party, NNPP, Abba Kabir Yusuf, won with a very wide margin.

The SSG who testified as the sole defense witness for the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, (2nd Respondent), before Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, further insisted that Abba Kabir Yusuf was a bonafide member of NNPP. APC is challenging INEC for declaring Abba Kabir Yusuf as winner of the election that was conducted on March 18th.

The Petitioner is also asking the Tribunal to declare that NNPP had no candidate as Kabir Yusuf was not in their Register of Voters submitted to INEC at the time of the election. The Petitioner, (APC) closed its case with 32 witnesses. Similarly INEC (1st Respon- dent) closed its defense without calling any witness. When the Tribunal resumed on Friday for continuation of hearing, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, through his Counsel, R. A. Lawal (SAN) called Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi as witness.

In his evidence in chief, the witness said he deposited his written testimony on oath before the Tribunal as his evidence. Under cross examination, the witness told the Tribunal that the second respondent was declared the winner of the election conducted on March 20th, the winner having polled 1,019,602 votes against Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of All Progressive Congress (APC) who scored 890,705 votes with the margin of 128,897 votes.

He further disclosed that the second respondent is a bonafide member of the NNPP with registration number: NNPP/HQ/KN/GWL/ DS/001. “The membership card was issued by the national body of the NNPP through the State Chapter, through the Local Government Chapter, through the Ward Chapter and it’s signed by the National and Ward chairmen.”

While being cross-examined by the Counsel to the Petitioner, Offiong Offiong SAN, the witness told the Court that he acted as the State Returning Agent for the second and third respondents at the INEC Kano headquarters level.