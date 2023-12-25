Kano Guber: Dahiru Bauchi disowns letter to CJN

Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman, has disowned the purported letter going round on the social media over the Kano gubernatorial tussle.

The purported letter was addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) titled; “Request for Your Prompt Intervention of Justice,” which was circulated in the social media.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi said ‘he is not the one who wrote the purported letter, and it didn’t emanate from him”

Shedding more explanation over the matter, Vice Chairman of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation, Sayyadi Tijjani Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, said: “our attention was drawn to the purported letter sent to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, people from all walks of life are calling to verify and to confirm authenticity and the truth about the letter.