Kano Guber: APC Must Not Destroy Judiciary; Party Membership Is Internal Affairs – S/W NNPP

The South West Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Dr Babatunde Oke, has chided the Kano State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) over the Court of Appeal Judgment which ruled that Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf, is not a member of the NNPP, saying the APC and the Court have no right to determine who a member of the NNPP is.

Oke made this known Sunday in a statement issued in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in reaction to the judgment of the Court of Appeal which on Friday, affirmed the tribunal judgment which declared the Kano state APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the governorship election.

The Appeal Court had held that Yusuf was not qualified to contest the election, because he is not a member of the NNPP. But Oke in the statement said the Appeal Court judgment will be upturned by the Supreme Court, saying political parties have supremacy over their own affairs.

He said from the previous judgments, it has been ascertained that political parties have supremacy over their own affairs and no Court can inquire into its membership or leadership.

His words: “The issue of membership of a political party is a party affair and it is outside the purview of the Court’s jurisdiction. It is a matter which only political parties can decide. To inquire into such would amount to a Court poking into the internal or domestic affairs of the party.

“In the case of Tinubu vs Obi, the same Court ruled that the candidate’s membership is a party affair. In the case of Abba vs Gawuna, the same Court ruled that it has jurisdiction to interfere in the party’s membership. Same country, same Court, same judges but different judgments. This is surprising. APC should not destroy the judiciary”.

In the documents attached to the statement signed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the name of Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, was clearly shown on 56209 of the NNPP members registration.

“Where did the Appeal Court and APC see their own membership register where Abba Kabir Yusuf’s name was not found?

“Our National Secretary, Dipo Olayoku, on June 23, 2023, requested a certified true copy of Kano membership registration that was submitted to the INEC before the election. The letter which was addressed to the INEC Secretary, Zambezi Crescent, in Abuja, titled: ‘Request for certified true copy of updated NNPP membership register’, was submitted to the commission.

“And the copy was presented to us after the statutory payment of eleven thousand one hundred and sixty one naira, twenty-five kobo (N11,161. 25k) was paid to the INEC. And the name of Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf was clearly shown on 56209 of the NNPP members registration”, the statement read.