Kano Guber: Ajadi Felicitates Yusuff Over Appeal Court CTC Revelation

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, over his victory at the Court of Appeal in Abuja following a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment which revealed that he actually won the March 2023 election in the state.

It could be recalled that the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, told journalists on Tuesday evening that, “Page 67 of the certified copy of the judgment clearly indicated that the tribunal’s ruling that sacked Governor Yusuf was set aside.

“Contrary to what the Judges read to the public in the courtroom on the 17th November, the written evidence has vindicated Yusuf as legitimate Governor of Kano state”, Dederi said.

Ajadi, in a statement issued on the development yesterday, said: contrary to the judgment read by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja last Friday, which dismissed the Appeal of Abba Yusuf against the ruling of the Tribunal judgment, the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment obtained has revealed that Yusuf’s appeal was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

He congratulated his party, the NNPP, the Kano State Governor, the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, and all party leaders and members for the deserved victory.

Ajadi further said that with the development, it has shown that the All Progressives Congress, (APC) wanted to destroy Nigeria through abracadabra, but stressed that Nigerians would not accept that.

“The Appeal Court set aside the Tribunal’s judgment, upheld the Appeal of Abba Yusuf, and even awarded cost of N1m against APC. Where do they now see their victory?

“The Kano State issue has exposed many sins of the APC. Nigeria is not a Banana Republic where anything goes. We are more enlightened and we will not allow the APC to turn law on its head.

“We are grateful to the judiciary for upholding the truth. I rejoice with my brother, Abba Yusuf on his victory, and all members of our party and residents of Kano State for their peaceful conduct in the face of huge provocation.

“I implore Governor Abba Yusuf to concentrate on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Kano State who willingly and voluntarily voted him into office”, Ajadi said.