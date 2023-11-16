Kano Guber: A’Court Fixes Friday For Judgment

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has fixed Friday, November 17 for the appeal filed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State to challenge his removal by the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

New Telegraph recalls that the tribunal had affirmed Yusuf Gawuna, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the duly elected governor of the state, while nullifying the victory of Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Following the appeal filed by the Governor, the appellate court had reserved judgment on the case on November 6.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Yusuf as the winner of the election after he polled 1,019,602 votes to defeat his closest rival, Gawuna, who scored 890,705 votes.

A three-man panel of judges led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023, by declaring 165,663 of his votes invalid because they were not signed or stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor’s votes were then reduced to 853,939 while those of Nasir Ganuwa, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival remained at 890,705.

The court declared the 165,663 votes recorded from the affected ballot papers invalid while ordering INEC to issue a certificate of return to the APC candidate.

Yusuf had rejected the tribunal verdict, which he described as “unfair” and “a miscarriage of justice”, and headed to the appeal court.

At the court, Wole Olanipekun, SAN, lead for Yusuf, asked that the judgement of the tribunal be set aside.

Kicking against the ruling on ballot papers, the senior lawyer said this is the first time in history that a tribunal would annul an election over non-signing of the back of ballot papers.

He had said the tribunal erred, arguing further that, that was the first time that a political party would file a matter without joining its candidate as a party in the petition and the candidate would declared winner of the polls.

But Akin Olujimi SAN, counsel for APC, countered him saying the Appeal Court stated emphatically that the non-signing of ballots amounted to electoral malpractice.