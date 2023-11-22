Kano Guber: Abba React As Appeal Court Certified Judgement Affirms His Victory

In the statement, the press secretary said: “A certified copy of Appeal court Judgement on Kano state Governorship election has affirmed the victory of Abba Kabiru Yusuf as duly elected Governor of Kano state.”

“In the fresh revelation as indicated in the written judgment, the Court of Appeal, set aside the judgment of the Kano election petition tribunal for lacking in merit.

“The evidence contained on page 67 of the copy of the Appeal Court judgment released on Tuesday and signed by Registar Jameel Ibrahim Umar, the appellate court upheld the victory of Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP as duly elected Governor of Kano.

“The three-member appeal court, on Friday 17th November 2023 had dismissed the appeal filed by Governor Yusuf based on his membership status.

“The appellate court subsequently affirmed Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress APC as the winner of March 25th, 2023 Governorship poll in Kano.”

While further affirming the claim, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi told journalists on Tuesday evening that: “Page 67 of the certified copy of the judgment clearly indicated that the tribunal’s ruling that sacked Governor Yusuf was set aside.”

“Contrary to what the Judges read to the public in the courtroom on the 17th November, the written evidence has vindicated Yusuf as legitimate Governor of Kano state.”

On Monday, a mammoth crowd trailed the convoy of Governor Yusuf in his first public appearance in the state after his return from Abuja Sunday night.

Governor Yusuf has vowed to keep dispensing democratic dividends despite the two unfavourable judgement in a row.

Governor Yusuf was received by a mammoth crowd as Kano stood still for hours, while he moved to commission the remodelled Accident and Emergency section of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

He has also vowed that he will appeal against the judgment of the tribunal at the Supreme Court.