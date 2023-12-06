Kano Guber: 500 lawyers to defend Gawuna at S’Court

At least 500 lawyers have volunteered to defend the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 Kano State governorship poll Nasir Gawuna at the Supreme Court.

Spokesman for the lawyers under the aegis of the Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law Joseph Onwudiwe said this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday. Onwudiwe said the gesture was to enhance democracy.

He said: “Nigerians have observed keenly the situation unfolding in Kano State regarding the March 18 governorship election. “As a group saddled with the onerous responsibility of safeguarding our democratic ethos and values, we are no longer comfortable with the unwarranted attacks on the judiciary.

“And certain moves to blackmail the Court into giving backing to wanton electoral malfeasance and vote heist. “We will no longer fold our arms as lawyers and watch the judiciary be continuously harangued and the temple of justice desecrated by a group of people who failed to perfect an electoral heist.” The group applauded the sound reasoning that resonated in the judgments of the tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

It said the judgments aligned with the yearnings and aspirations of the majority of the people as expressed in the valid number of votes cast in the election.