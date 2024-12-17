Kano Grains Market Now To Operate For 24hrs

Share

The Dawanau International Grains Market in Dawakin the Toda Local Government Area of Kano Stateis set to start operating 24 hours after it was upgraded by the state government in collaboration with the World Islamic Development Bank.

The government’s collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank, Live and Livelihood Project and other partners has yielded impressive results, transforming the market into a hub of economic activities.

Kano Agro-pastoral Development Project engineer,Zaharaddeen Zarewa said on Monday the state government had invested heavily in the market’s infrastructural development.

The project, which cost N628 million, also includes a police outpost, conference room, block of offices, and other essential infrastructure.

Alhaji Baba Wawu, Deputy President 1 of market, praised the state government’s foresight and commitment to the project.

