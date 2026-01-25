Following the recent defection of Governor Abba Yusuf from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the Kano State Government has cautioned supporters against making inflammatory remarks or directing insults at the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The State Government gave this warning in a press statement issued by the Director-General, Media and Publicity at Government House, Kano, Bature Tofa, during a public event held at the Open Space Theatre within the Government House.

Tofa stressed that the administration would not tolerate acts of indiscipline or verbal attacks against Kwankwaso, urging political supporters to conduct themselves with restraint despite the current political tension in the state.

“We will not accept indiscipline or insults against the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Anybody who engages in such behaviour will face the consequences. We will not accept it,” he said.

He called on supporters of the governor to show maturity and restraint, noting that political disagreements should not degenerate into personal attacks or abusive conduct.

According to him, the state government remains committed to maintaining peace and unity among its supporters and across Kano State, regardless of differing political views.

The warning follows Governor Yusuf’s resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), a development that has generated widespread reactions within and outside the state.