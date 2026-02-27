The Kano State Government has warned Engr. Buba Galadima, against the deliberate spread of misinformation capable of undermining public order or eroding trust in public institutions and instigating the public against Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“We call on commentators and political actors to act responsibly, verify facts, and refrain from sensational claims designed solely to inflame public sentiment.

The State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Abdullahi Waiya, said the Government has taken note of the recent interview granted by Alhaji Buba Galadima in which he peddled a string of reckless and unfounded allegations against the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kano, falsely claiming suppression of opposition voices.

“We state without hesitation or ambiguity that these allegations are outright false, malicious, and politically contrived. They are nothing more than a desperate attempt to malign the integrity of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and to sow seeds of discord within Kano State.

“The Government will not allow misinformation and personal vendettas to distort public perception or undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.”

He said, “It is not lost on the public that similar baseless claims surfaced shortly after the Governor defected to the All Progressives Congress. The renewed outburst by Alhaji Galadima conveniently followed his removal as Chairman of the Board of Kano State Polytechnic — a decision taken purely on administrative grounds relating to performance and competence.

“It is therefore evident that his current media campaign is driven by bitterness, personal grievance, and the loss of official privilege rather than any genuine concern for democracy or civil liberties. His statements should be seen for what they are: a self-serving attempt to remain politically relevant.”

The Commissioner notes that the Kano State Government categorically rejects the insinuation that it has ever directed security agencies to harass or intimidate political opponents or dissenting voices. Such claims are not only false but deliberately misleading.

” The administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf remains firmly committed to the protection of fundamental rights, including freedom of expression, as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“However, let it be clearly understood that freedom of expression does not equate to freedom to defame, incite, or spread falsehood. The law does not protect libel, slander, deliberate misinformation, or acts capable of threatening public peace.”

He added, “No responsible government will fold its arms while individuals weaponise social media and public platforms to tarnish reputations and incite unnecessary tension.”

“Security agencies, including the DSS, operate strictly within the ambit of the law and their constitutional mandates. Where actions are taken, they are based on credible complaints and lawful procedures — not political directives. Any suggestion that the Kano State Government controls or manipulates federal security institutions is not only incorrect but deliberately deceptive.”

The Commissioner said the Government also notes with concern the growing trend of weaponised misinformation on social media by individuals seeking attention or relevance. Kano State remains open to constructive criticism and democratic engagement, but it will not tolerate deliberate attempts to destabilise the State through false narratives and calculated propaganda.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf remains one of the most open and inclusive in Kano’s history. Opposition figures continue to operate freely, civic engagement thrives, and the media operates without hindrance. These facts stand in stark contrast to the alarmist and misleading picture painted by Alhaji Galadima.”

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s leadership is anchored on inclusivity, accountability, and respect for the rule of law. While constructive criticism is welcome and valued, there is a clear line between legitimate dissent and malicious falsehood. That line must not be crossed.

“Kano State Government, therefore, warns against the deliberate spread of misinformation capable of undermining public order or eroding trust in public institutions. We call on commentators and political actors to act responsibly, verify facts, and refrain from sensational claims designed solely to inflame public sentiment.”

” Government remains determined in its commitment to democratic principles, the rule of law, and peaceful coexistence. This administration will continue to protect the rights of citizens while ensuring that those rights are exercised responsibly and within the framework of the law.

“It is worth noting that the Kano State Government shall continue to support the security agencies operating in the State in the maintenance of laws and order, and shall not relent in its efforts to protect the rights and dignity of all people residing in Kano State, despite the continuous barking of errand boys, just as Alh. Buba GALADIMA, people who have lost patience with the politics at both national and home State, Yobe.”

” It is public knowledge that Buba Galadima, as a self-acclaimed politician, has no relevance in Yobe State politics, and has not been recognised as a political force to reckon with. It is apparently ironic for such a person to give a judgment on the political popularity of a widely loved political figure, such as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. ”

He said, Governor Abba Kabir has been able to retain his political popularity in Kano State, even after the defection, and it would continue to grow steadily, and Governor Abba Kabir shall continue to remain in control of the political ship in Kano State