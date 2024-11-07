Kano Govt Urges Doctors On Planned Strike

Share

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has urged the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to suspend its strike action.

Governor Yusuf made this appeal on Thursday, warning that it could endanger the lives of over 20 million Kano residents who depend on medical services.

New Telegraph reports that the strike followed an alleged assault of a female doctor in the state.

Following the incident, the State chapter of the NMA had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state government to dismiss the Commissioner, threatening to go on strike if the demand was not met.

The governor assured the NMA that the report from the investigative panel probing the assault by the state’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs at Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital is on his desk, awaiting immediate action.

Addressing the issue in an interview, Yusuf expressed disappointment over the NMA’s decision to strike over what he described as a dispute between two adults.

He further urged the association to allow due process to take its course.

“I am aware of many instances where planned industrial actions by the NMA were shelved due to the mutual respect and good relationship between the doctors and the Kano State government.

“The NMA knows that this government values the welfare of doctors,”

“As I speak, the report is already on my table, and I will act on it immediately” the governor stated.

Yusuf explained that upon hearing of the incident, he promptly set up a committee to investigate and directed it to submit a report within 48 hours.

