Kano Govt Unveils Climate Change Policy To Tackle Environmental Challenges

The Kano State Government has officially launched its Climate Change Policy, a comprehensive framework designed to confront the growing threats of climate change and environmental degradation.

The policy was unveiled on Tuesday in Kano by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Farouk.

Describing the initiative as a “veritable investment for future generations,” Governor Yusuf emphasized Kano’s ambition to become a leading sub-national actor in climate governance.

Signed into law on January 29, 2025, the policy outlines key priority areas including clean energy transition, sustainable transport, climate finance, land use planning, and community resilience. Its implementation is guided by a Climate Change Action Plan focused on measurable outcomes.

As part of the early implementation efforts, Governor Yusuf highlighted several initiatives:

Solarization of streetlights and public buildings to reduce energy costs and enhance safety.

Urban beautification and tree planting along major roads such as Lodge Road, State Road, and Muhammadu Buhari Way.

A five-million tree planting campaign in 2025 aimed at combating desertification, improving air quality, and enhancing biodiversity

“As a people-focused administration, we believe climate action must be inclusive,” the governor stated. “That’s why we’re prioritizing public awareness, youth engagement, and environmental education in schools.”

Also inaugurated at the event were the State Climate Change Steering Committee, its Secretariat, and Technical Working Groups, all tasked with overseeing the policy’s implementation, coordination, and monitoring.

The Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Dahiru Hashim, called the launch “symbolic and historic,” stressing the urgent need for action. He noted the policy’s inclusive development process, which integrated expert input, youth voices, and gender-sensitive approaches.

To reinforce the policy’s legal backing, the state also introduced two key instruments:

The Kano State Environmental Pollution Control Law.

The Kano State Environmental Pollution and Waste Control Regulations 2025.

Published in both English and Hausa, these laws aim to combat pollution, improve waste management, and protect public health. “These laws send a strong message: environmental impunity will no longer be tolerated in Kano,” Hashim declared.

Representing the British High Commission, William Robinson, Head of Governance and Stability, praised the policy as a transformative step toward sustainable development and environmental justice.

“This policy is not just a document—it is a declaration of intent and a roadmap for action,” Robinson said. “It recognizes that climate change is not a distant threat but an urgent reality for Kano.”

He acknowledged the challenges facing the state, such as drought and urban flooding, while highlighting its potential to lead climate action in Northern Nigeria. Robinson reaffirmed the UK’s support for Kano in strengthening climate governance, unlocking climate finance, and expanding green initiatives like the Waste-to-Wealth Programme, which he called “an inspiring example of how environmental action can drive economic opportunity.”

“Policies like this can catalyze investment, empower communities, and drive green economic growth—if effectively implemented and backed by strong partnerships,” he added.

Dignitaries in attendance included the 16th Emir of Kano, Dr. Muhammadu Sanusi II (represented by Wamban Kano, Alhaji Kabiru Tijjani Hashim), representatives of the British Council, the High Lady of Climate Change Dr. T.G., traditional rulers, special advisers, and senior government officials.

The event marked a significant turning point in Kano’s environmental journey, with leaders calling for collective action to protect the planet and future generations.