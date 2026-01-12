Kano Govt To Train 50,000 Youths In 2026

The Kano State Government has announced plans to train 50,000 youths across the state in the current year as part of its broader strategy to empower young people to become self-reliant, productive, and economically stable.

This was contained in a statement issued by Governor Abba Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday, in Kano.

According to him, Governor Yusuf made this disclosure at the distribution of empowerment packages to 2,260 graduates of eight entrepreneurship skills institutes held at the Government House, Kano.

According to the governor, the training programme is designed to build a skilled, empowered, and self-reliant population that will contribute meaningfully to the overall development of Kano State.

Governor Yusuf said the initiative forms part of his administration’s extended vision to combat poverty, unemployment, and youth restiveness across the nooks and crannies of the state.

He added that the programme will promote economic growth, reduce joblessness, and foster inclusivity and social development among youths.

The governor assured that his administration remains fully committed to making huge investments in youth training and empowerment as a strategic outlay for securing a better future for the next generation.