Kano Govt To Spend Over N30bn On 15 Roads Networks, Projects

As part of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s fulfilment of his campaign promises, the Kano State Government has awarded contracts for the construction of 15 strategic Roads Networks linking the city and other neighboring States.

The State Commissioner for Works, Marwan Ahmad, hinted that the projects are significant milestones in the government’s efforts to improve infrastructural development and fulfill campaign promises.

Ahmed disclosed this while briefing journalists shortly after signing up the contract agreement in Kano on Monday.

He said the contracts were signed with various companies, demonstrating Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s commitment to providing road infrastructure.

Marwan Ahmed said the projects includes, Tudun Yola Gwarze Road and Dansudau Bypass: N1.896 billion Jaafar/Madobi Road and Underpass: N1.323 billion

Sabo Bakin Zuwo Road Rehabilitation: N2.014 billion, Muhammad Buhari Road Rehabilitation: N4.108 billion

Rijiyar Lemo Road Construction: N494.367 million, Kwanar Durba – Fammar- Kunau Kure Road Erosion Control: N205.983 million.

Other Projects are Airport Road Rehabilitation: N5.956 billion, Murtala Muhammad Way Flyover-KSIP Round About Rehabilitation: N7.469 billion

5KM Dualized Road Completion in Rano LGA: N2.741 billion, Solar Powered Street Light Installation in D/Tofa and Dambatta LGAs: N482.827 million and N370.911 million, Remodeling of African House Conference Hall: N1.870 billion, Reconstruction of Two Multi-cell Culverts in Shanono LGA: N643.693 million, Supply & Installation of 800KVA Generating Set at Kusalla Water Treatment Plant: N283.692 million

Ahmed noted that the projects are expected to improve road connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents in Kano State.

He added that government’s investment in infrastructure development is a testament to its commitment to fulfilling campaign promises and driving economic growth.

