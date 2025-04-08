Kano Gov’t To Publish Names Of C Of O Recertification Defaulters 

Share

Despite extending the ultimatum for the recertification of land titles to 60 days, the Kano State Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning has announced that it will publish the names of defaulters in national dailies.

The names of individuals who have not completed the recertification process, which has already been captured in six metropolitan Local Government Areas of the State, will be published.

The government has also warned that the properties of these defaulters which is over 15,000 in some metropolitan Local governments could be revoked.

“The Ministry, however, is extending the recertification period for Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) of land properties to a 60-day window to allow owners to complete the process,” the Ministry said.

The names of defaulters will also be displayed at various government offices, including the Kano State Library, Audu Bako Secretariat, Gidan Murtala, and the Kano State High Court, among others.

The State Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, AbdulJabbar Mohammed Umar, made this announcement during a press conference in Kano on Tuesday.

“I wish to inform you that the names of the defaulters shall be published in national dailies starting tomorrow, for their notice and necessary action,” Umar said.

“The names will also be displayed at selected government offices, including the Kano State Library, Audu Bako Secretariat, Gidan Murtala, and the Kano State High Court, among other locations.”

He urged the individuals to come forward and take necessary actions to avoid the revocation of their land titles.

Additionally, the Commissioner revealed that the ministry had successfully enumerated 241,025 land properties within Nassarawa and Fagge Local Government Areas, and it was continuing the enumeration process across Tarauni, Dala, Kano Municipal, and Gwale Local Government Areas.

“Despite the positive efforts being made through multiple chances for public sensitization and an extension of the time limit, it is unfortunate that many have remained indifferent and neglectful of all attempts to safeguard their land assets by completing the recertification,” Umar said.

“Unfortunately, this attitude could lead to the complete loss of their land assets through revocation under Section 28(5) of the Land Use Act of 1978.”

Based on further considerations, the government has announced an additional 60-day extension to the recertification period.

