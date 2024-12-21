Kano Govt To Prosecute Tax Defaulters In 2025

Share

…Targets Over N80bn Internal Revenue in the Coming Year

The Kano State Government, under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, will commence the prosecution of all tax defaulters in 2025 as part of its major reforms for his administration.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, in Kaduna.

According to the statement, Dr Zaid Abubakar, the Executive Chairman of Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS), made this disclosure during a presentation to the Governor at the ongoing High-Level Retreat for top government officials.

Dr Zaid Abubakar clarified that the reform is not aimed at increasing taxes but at improving the efficiency of tax collection and ensuring compliance with tax regulations.

The statement further noted that Kano State has projected the generation of over twenty billion naira in revenue each quarter of 2025.

It is worth recalling that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf relieved the immediate past chairman of the revenue service and appointed a new management structure.

This decision has significantly improved the agency’s performance in the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

To ensure effective reforms in revenue generation, the Governor will commission a new model for tax collection.

This model is expected to substantially increase revenue generation for the 2025 fiscal year, enabling the administration to fulfill its campaign promises across various critical sectors of development.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"