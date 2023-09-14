Kano Govt To Prosecute Over 700 Private School Owners

The Government of Kano State has said that they have uncovered serious irregularities with the operations of over 700 Private Schools in the state that extort Parents’ with exorbitant fees and at the same time violates the State Curriculum.

The Government, said henceforth it will not allow the exploitation of parents by private school proprietors to continue in the state and already special revalidation exercise has commenced to sanitize the system.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on the Private and Voluntary Institution Board, Comrade Baba Abubakar Umar stated this during a media briefing held in Kano.

He said the manner in which proprietors of private schools are charging exorbitant school fees was unbecoming and the government would no longer tolerate such attitude.

The Special Adviser also noted that the government had embarked on revalidation of private school ownership certificates to ensure adequate digital data of all private schools in Kano.

Comrade Baba Abubakar Umar maintained that out of the seven thousand private schools operating in the state only three thousand collected, filled and returned the validation forms to the board.

” When I came onboard what I met was very pathetic, because private schools were operating anyhow, they are exploring parents through increasing exorbitant charges at their wish, despite the current economic situation the country is facing ”

” an established law by the state government In 2004 mandated every private school to pay ten per cent of its total termly earnings to the state government as revenue, but unfortunately they are not complying, and this attitude will not be accepted ”

” Unfortunately I met records that private schools previously paid dues directly to the personal account of the former executive secretary of the board, which is a criminal act”

The Special Adviser added that the government would do the needful as soon as it completes the revalidation exercises.