Kano Govt To Prosecute Marketers Involved In Grains Adulteration

Kano State Government has vowed to prosecutes marketers at the Kano Dawanau International Grains Market found in the acts of adulterating heavy tones of intended export grains produce to international markets.

Speaking while visiting the international grains market, yesterday, the State Commissioner for Commerce Investment and Industry, Alhaji Wada Sagagi, said government has since concluded plans to establish commodity exchange at the market, but that could not be done until those found adulterating grains are prosecuted.

He noted that in the whole of the West African States, there is no market like Dawa – nau International Grains Market, saying government cannot fold its hands and allow some enemies of the state involved in adulteration of grains produce, give the state a bad name.

