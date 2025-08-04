Kano Govt To Convert 100-Year-Old Prison Into Museum

In a bold move to unlock the past, the Kano State government on Monday announced plans to convert a century-old Kurumawa maximum security prison into a museum.

Kurmawa Prison, built in 1910 by the British colonial government within the precincts of the Kano emir’s palace, was designed to hold 690 inmates, which has, over the past 115 years, become one of the most notable symbols of Kano’s colonial and correctional history.

Ibrahim Adam, the Special Adviser on Information, in his verified Facebook page, said the Kano heritage revamp would lead to the transfer of inmates from the colonial-era Kurmawa Correctional Centre to a new facility at Janguza near a military barracks along Kano- Gwarzo – Dayi federal Highway.

Existing statistics revealed that the Janguza facility built by the late President Muhammadu Buhari administration has a capacity to accommodate 3,000 inmates.

Adam said, “Kano State government under the leadership of Gov. Abba K Yusuf will transfer all inmates currently at the Kurmawa Correctional Centre to Janguza, while the Kurmawa Correctional Centre will be transformed into a museum dedicated to preserving historical artefacts and promoting the rich culture of the State.”

Adam said the prison to palace of history is expected to serve educational and tourism purposes among centres within and around the ancient city of Kano.

He stated that “We want to preserve our heritage and at the same time provide a more decent and secure environment for inmates”.