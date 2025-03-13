Kano Govt To Address 100 Years Shortage Of Water In Rano

Share

The Kano State Government is set to address over 100 years of acute water scarcity in the Rano Local Government Area of the State.

The State Government has taken a bold step towards addressing the century water shortage that forced Rano residents to seek alternative means of Borehall and the traditional Wells to get Water.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Alh. Umar Haruna Doguwa announced this initiative during a working visit on a feasibility study on how they would channel water from a discovered water source in the Taluwaiwai Rocky area Zurgu Ward, Rano Local Government Area, to the main town.

The Commissioner notes that the move is in line with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s directive to explore solutions to the water scarcity problem in Rano and its environs. The project is expected to commence soon.

“We appreciate Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his efforts in addressing the water scarcity in Rano issue and also confident that this project will have significant impact on the lives of the people,” Said Naziru Yau

He highlighted that the council employ the services of professional water engineers from Bayero University, who discovered a rock aquifer that can provide sufficient pipe-borne water supply to Rano and its neighbouring communities

Mal Naziru Yau said the water supply project is reflected in the Rano Local Government Council 2025 budget.

He also highlighted other ongoing projects undertaken by the local government, including the electrification of Rano town, modernization of Rano market, and upgrading of healthcare facilities and Munture road construction, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Rano local government, Mal. Jinjiri Dogo thanks Naziru Yau and governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for embarking on a water project that will reinvigorate social and economic well-being of the people

Director Engineering State Ministry of water resources, Director Personnel management Rano local government Alh.Tijjani Saadu, Party Leaders, traditional rulers and Rano local government council leaders were present at the occasion.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

