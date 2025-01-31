Kano Govt Takes Bold Step With New Climate Change Policy To Combat Environmental Challenges

Share

The Kano State Executive Council has approved a comprehensive Climate Change Policy Framework to address environmental degradation and climate change.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Friday.

Championed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the policy aims to protect public health, reduce emissions, and foster sustainable economic growth.

Presented by Dr Dahiru Muhammad Hashim, Commissioner for Environmental and Climate Change, the framework targets key sectors like Agriculture, Energy, Health, Transport, Education, and Urban Development.

Dr Hashim emphasized its focus on local solutions, global partnerships, and access to climate funds.

“This policy responds to daily climate challenges and aligns with global best practices,” he said.

The policy focuses on reducing emissions through renewable energy, protecting vulnerable communities, promoting public participation, and ensuring gender-inclusive climate actions.

Governor Yusuf described it as central to his administration’s agenda for economic resilience and inclusive growth. “It’s about securing a sustainable future for all residents,” he stated.

The policy also positions Kano State to attract international support and funding, strengthening its role as a regional leader in climate action.

Dr Hashim highlighted its role as a roadmap for a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. “It will guide us in creating a sustainable future,” he added.

Kano State’s adoption of this policy sets an example for other regions, demonstrating that local solutions and global collaboration can drive meaningful climate action.

