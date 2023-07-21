Kano Govt Suspends Three Principals For Neglect Of Duty

Three principals of public secondary schools in Kano State have been suspended immediately for neglect of duty.

The state Director of Public Education, Ministry of Education, Ameen Yassar, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday and made available to newsmen.

According to him, Government Girls Secondary School Dawanau, Government Girls Secondary School Kwa, and Government Arabic Secondary School, all located in the state’s Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, were among the impacted institutions.

Yassar stated that Umar Doguwa, the state commissioner for education, made the announcement of the suspension after visiting the schools on Friday between the hours of 9 and 10 a.m. and learning that the affected principals had not yet reported to their job positions.

“From the checks he conducted, all of the three officers have routinely absconded from work on Fridays for quite some time.

“This administration will not condone truancy, lateness or any form of official misconduct, therefore, these principals are suspended forthwith”, he said.

In order to prevent disruptions to academic activities, Yassar added that the commissioner further ordered that new and capable principals be placed to the three schools right now.

He added that Doguwa also directed that four teachers at the GGSS Kwa and two at the GASS Dawanau be queried for truancy.

“The action of these principals and teachers depicts unseriousness. We are a serious government and we will not allow uncommitted people to ruin our education plans,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the commissioner had directed that the Principal of the G.G.S.S. Harbau, in the Tsanyawa Local Government Area, be rewarded for her diligence.