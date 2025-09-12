Kano Govt Submits Bill Prohibiting Same-Sex Marriage, Immoral Practices

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has transmitted a bill to the State House of Assembly seeking to outlaw same-sex marriage and other immoral practices, social vices in the state.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor gave this approval while presiding over the 31st Executive Council meeting held at the Government House Annexe in Kwankwasiyya City.

Governor Yusuf said his administration would not compromise on the values and teachings of Islam, stressing that Kano must continue to uphold its cultural and religious heritage.

He explained that the bill specifically prohibits same-sex marriage as well as practices locally referred to as Madugo and Liwadi, which the government considers forbidden.

“Under no circumstance will we allow acts that contradict our religion and traditions to take root in Kano. This government is duty-bound to protect the moral integrity of our society,” the governor declared.

Once passed into law by the State Assembly, offenders found guilty of engaging in or promoting same-sex marriage and related practices will face strict legal consequences.

Governor Yusuf expressed confidence that lawmakers would treat the bill with urgency, given its importance to the moral and social well-being of the state.