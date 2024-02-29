Kano Govt Stops Turbaning Of Bichi Emir’s Brother

The Kano State Government has directed the Bichi Emirate Council to suspend the turbaning ceremony of Salisu Ado Bayero who was appointed as a district head within the Emirate.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of Bichi Emirate Council and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Ibrahim Kabara, on behalf of the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam said the exercise should be suspended due to “certain exigencies” at the moment.

“Reference to the communication received from you via a letter with reference number Bichi/EM/Adm/018/Vol III/167 with the above caption dated 2nd February 2024. I am instructed to convey the government’s directives to suspend the exercise due to exigencies at the moment,” the letter stated.

The state government, however, did not give the details of the “exigencies” in the letter.

Bichi Emirate Council had on February 15, 2024, written to Salisu Ado Bayero, a younger of Emir of Bichi, informing him of the emir’s approval for his appointment as traditional title holder/district head in Bichi Emirate.

The letter directed the Prince to come to the palace on Friday, March 1, 2024, for his turbaning as district head.