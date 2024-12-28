Kano Govt Shuts Down Tomato Market Over Immorality

Share

The Kano State Government, on Friday, announced the indefinite closure of the Kwanar Gafan Tomato Market over alleged immoral activities, including prostitution, adultery, and homosexuality, reportedly taking place within and around the market.

The Chairman of the Local Government Area Council of Garun Malam, Hon. Aminu Salisu Kadawa confirmed the decision, emphasizing the need to restore order in the area.

“All market occupants must vacate the premises by January 1, 2025, or face strict consequences,” Kadawa said.

He described the market as a hub for criminal activities, including armed robbery, adding,

“This place has become a centre for prostitution and other immoral activities contrary to its original purpose.”

Islamic scholar Imam Abdullahi Yusif Chiromawa expressed deep concern over the negative impact on children in the area.

“The market has become a centre of adultery, homosexuality, and prostitution for youths and even married women,” Chiromawa lamented.

The state’s Commissioner of Police representative, S.A. Gusau, assured residents that security forces would ensure full compliance with the evacuation directive.

While some applaud the move as a step toward moral rejuvenation, others worry about its economic impact on traders who depend on the market for their livelihood.

Kadawa assured that the market’s reopening date would be announced after a thorough review of its operations.

For now, the bustling Kwanar Gafan Tomato Market remains closed, with authorities determined to ensure compliance with the directive.

