Kano Govt Seeks Islamic Bank 2nd Phase Projects Intervention

Share

The Kano State Government has indicated strong justification for launching a second phase of the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP), citing the project’s wide-reaching impact on rural livelihoods, poverty reduction, and agricultural infrastructure over the past five years.

The proposed second phase is expected to incorporate additional agricultural components not covered in the initial implementation, according to the Kano State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Danjuma Mahmood. The project is a joint initiative funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF), and the Kano State Government.

Speaking during a visit by a high-level mission from the IsDB’s Abuja regional hub and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmood emphasized the transformative effect of the KSADP on rural communities.

“The impact with regards to poverty alleviation is so deep, so huge,” he stated. “For instance, the project gives a woman a few goats, and within a year or less, the number of goats triples. This has real impact in rural homes.”

The Commissioner noted that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf treats matters related to KSADP with urgency to ensure prompt delivery of benefits to farmers and rural dwellers. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to continued collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank and LLF to sustain developmental momentum.

The visiting delegation, led by Daniyar Abylkhan of the IsDB, engaged with the KSADP Project Management Team on key operational issues including the utilization of project savings, the development of an exit strategy, and the challenge of counterpart funding.

Abylkhan, speaking during the visit, praised the positive reception of the project among local communities and acknowledged its growing reputation nationally.

“The Kano project has become a model to the extent that some states in Nigeria want the Islamic Development Bank to literally copy and paste the project in their states,” he said.

The mission visited various project sites and reported high levels of satisfaction among beneficiaries, highlighting successful interventions in livestock distribution, irrigation schemes, and rural enterprise development.

While specific details of the second phase are still being finalized, officials hinted at the inclusion of new agricultural sub-sectors and innovations to scale up the impact of the project. The expansion will build on successes recorded in: Livestock development, Crop productivity enhancement, Irrigation infrastructure, Rural market access, Youth and women empowerment initiatives

The KSADP is widely regarded as one of the most impactful state-level agricultural development projects in Nigeria, aiming to boost food security, create jobs, and reduce poverty, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas.

With growing support from development partners and local stakeholders, Kano’s push for a second phase signals a strong commitment to sustainable agricultural transformation and inclusive growth.

Share