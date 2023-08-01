Kano Govt Sacks 3 Medical Directors, Others For Negligence

The Kano State Government on Tuesday sacked three of its Medical Directors and ordered the Suspension of the nurses and other Hospital Staff for living their jobs in the hands of Medical Students.

The State Hospitals Management Board who approved the removal of the Chief Medical Officers of Imam Wali General Hospital, Abubakar Imam Urology Centre and Nuhu Bamalli Maternity Hospital had since replaced them with new Medical Directors.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr Mansur Nagoda, who was said to be angry with the unbecoming attitudes of the Medical Directors also approved the suspension of all doctors and nurses that were on duty for the evening and night shifts on Sunday, July 30, 2023 for negligence to duties.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Samira Sulaiman, and made available to newsmen on Monday night.

The Statement said the decision was taken as a matter of urgency due to the negligence of the affected staff in carrying out their duties by absconding from their duty posts and leaving patients in the hands of students.

The Executive Secretary warned that the Board would not condone negligence, late-coming, or absconding from duty posts from any medical worker, adding that anyone found wanting would face sanctions in accordance with the civil service rules and regulations.

It called on other hospitals to buckle up as all facilities would be monitored closely in order to revive the health sector of the state