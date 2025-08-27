Kano Govt Renews Commitment To Global Housing Standards

The Kano State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring its three housing units in Kwankwasiyya, Amana, and Bandirawo Cities meet international standards.

The State Commissioner for Housing Development, Arc Ibrahim Yakubu Adamu, made this disclosure during a courtesy visit from the representative of the Kwankwasiyya City Owners and Residents Association at his office.

According to a statement issued by Adamu Abdullahi, Director of Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Housing Development, the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is determined to make these cities and any other housing units in Kano stand the test of time.

Arc Adamu disclosed that the administration has provided a range of infrastructure facilities, including portable running water, steady electricity supply, mosques, schools, and other basic necessities, making the cities comfortable for habitation.

In response to a request from the Association, the Commissioner advised the leadership to mobilise their members to put in more effort and respond favorably to notices issued by the government to complete their houses and occupy or rent them out.

The Commissioner also acknowledged complaints from individuals who had paid in full but were allocated uncompleted houses, assuring that the government would address the issue and do justice to those affected.

Earlier, the interim chairman of the Kwankwasiyya City Owners and Residents Association, Alhaji Auwalu Inuwa Diso, expressed appreciation to the government for making the estate habitable.

He noted that many people had moved in or rented out their properties since the government issued the completion notice.

Alhaji Diso appealed to the government through the Commissioner to consider their situation and grant them more time to meet the required standards.