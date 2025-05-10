Kano Govt Releases 2024 Qualifying Exam Results

Share

The Kano State Government has released the results of the 2024 Senior Secondary Qualifying Examination, reaffirming its commitment to expanding access to quality education and easing financial pressures on families.

This was disclosed on Friday evening by the State Commissioner of Education, Ali Haruna Makoda, during a press briefing in Kano.

He said the move aligns with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s education reform agenda, which includes the declaration of a state of emergency in the sector and the allocation of 31.5% of the 2024 state budget to education.

Makoda revealed that 141,715 candidates from public schools under the Kano Educational Resource Department (KERD), the Science and Technical Schools Board (STSB), and the Agency for Integrated Education Development (AIED) sat for the 2024 qualifying exam, with over 75% meeting the criteria for state sponsorship.

“In 2023, the government sponsored 125,000 candidates. This year, His Excellency Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has graciously approved the sponsorship of all indigent candidates who scored a minimum of five credits in the 2024 qualifying examination,” Makoda said.

He added that the beneficiaries will have their registration fees fully covered for the 2025 national exams—including NECO, NABTEB, NBAIS, and SSCE. The initiative is expected to cost the state over ₦3 billion.

“This is a timely and bold move to promote academic excellence, increase educational access, and reduce the financial burden on vulnerable families,” the commissioner noted.

Makoda also issued a directive to school principals, instructing them to ensure that all eligible candidates benefit from the scheme without bias or obstruction.

“They must access their rights unconditionally and with full transparency,” he emphasized.

Further details on the registration process will be communicated to schools and the general public through the relevant education agencies—KERD, STSB, and AIED.

With this development, Kano joins a select group of Nigerian states making significant policy and financial investments in youth education.

“This is not just about passing exams—it’s about shaping the future of Kano through an educated and empowered generation,” Makoda concluded.

