‎Kano Govt Recruits Over 4,000 Additional Teachers

‎Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has recruited 4,315 former BESDA volunteer teachers into permanent and pensionable teaching service.

‎

‎This was contained in a press statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday, in Kano.

‎

‎The Governor presented appointment letters to the newly recruited teachers at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, where he urged them to uphold dedication, integrity, and character-building in their pupils.

‎

‎Governor Yusuf explained that the development builds on his administration’s earlier approvals of 5,500 teachers in 2023, 5,632 in 2024, and 4,000 in May 2025, all of whom were absorbed into the state’s teaching workforce from the BESDA voluntary teaching scheme.

‎

‎ He said these recruitments underscore his government’s consistent commitment to rescuing and reforming Kano’s education sector.

‎

‎To further strengthen the system, the Governor announced the recruitment of an additional 2,616 teachers, flagged off a ₦200 million vehicle loan scheme, and approved the distribution of 444 motorcycles and 300 computers to enhance school monitoring and evaluation.

‎

‎He also directed the reopening of Shehu Minjibir Boarding Primary School with 180 pupils, the upgrading of another school in Ungogo Local Government Area into a boarding facility, and the engagement of 17,000 watchmen across schools in the state.

‎

‎Governor Yusuf stressed that his administration’s education reforms are already yielding results, citing Kano’s historic achievement as the best-performing state in the 2025 NECO examination.

Please follow and like us: