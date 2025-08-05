Kano Govt Receives Report On Drug Baron’s Bail Saga

The Kano State Government yesterday received the report of the committee constituted to investigate the alleged involvement of the Commissioner for Transport Ibrahim Namadi in the bail of a suspected drug baron Sulaiman Danwawu.

Presenting the report to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Umar Farouk Ibrahim, committee Chairman Aminu Hussain said the panel conducted a thorough, impartial, and evidencebased investigation into the matter. He said: “We engaged and interviewed the commissioner, who submitted a written statement.

“We also interviewed other key persons linked to the case, including Abubakar Umar Sharada, Senior Special Assistant on Political Mobilisation, and Musa Ado Tsamiya, SSA on Drainage.” Hussain said they consulted relevant security and legal bodies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to ensure the integrity and comprehensiveness of the report. He said: “We examined certified true copies (CTCs) of all relevant documents and thoroughly reviewed applicable laws.