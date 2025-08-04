Kano Govt Receives Report On Commissioner’s Alleged Involvement In Drug Baron’s Bail

The Kano State Government has officially received the report of the fact-finding committee constituted to investigate the alleged involvement of the state Commissioner for Transport, Ibrahim Namadi, in the bail of a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Aminu Danwawu.

Presenting the report on Monday to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the Chairman of the Committee and Special Adviser to the Governor on Justice and Constitutional Matters, Barrister Aminu Hussain, said the panel conducted a thorough, impartial, and evidence-based investigation into the matter.

“We engaged and interviewed the Commissioner, who submitted a written statement. We also interviewed other key persons linked to the case, including Abubakar Umar Sharada, Senior Special Assistant on Political Mobilisation, and Musa Ado Tsamiya, SSA on Drainages,” Barrister Hussain stated.

He noted that the committee consulted relevant security and legal bodies, including the State Security Service (SSS), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), to ensure the integrity and comprehensiveness of the report.

“We examined certified true copies (CTCs) of all relevant documents and thoroughly reviewed applicable laws. Our work was guided by due diligence, objectivity, and strict adherence to professional standards,” he added.

Commending Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his non-interference throughout the assignment, Hussain described the governor’s hands-off approach as a demonstration of true leadership and respect for due process.

“We had cause to appreciate His Excellency for allowing the committee to operate independently, which gave us the confidence to carry out our duty without fear or favour,” he said.

Receiving the report on behalf of the state government, the SSG expressed appreciation for the committee’s diligence and professionalism.

“Let me extend our profound gratitude to the chairman and members of the committee for your commitment and perseverance in handling a matter that has drawn significant public interest,” said Alhaji Farouk.

He acknowledged the integrity and resilience of the committee, particularly in the face of public pressure.

“Everyone acknowledges your credibility. You have discharged your responsibility within the timeframe given to you, and I assure you that within the hour, the report will be forwarded to His Excellency for review and necessary action,” the SSG assured.

The Kano State Government will now study the report and take appropriate decisions based on its findings and recommendations.